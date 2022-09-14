Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripati aims to avoid 'foul language' in coming projects

Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripati promises to avoid 'foul language' in coming projects

The famous Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi who got fame for his iconic character ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ in crime series Mirzapur revealed in his recent interview that he will not use foul language in his projects anymore.

As reported by The Hindustan Times, in a recent interview given to Connect FM Canada Pankaj was asked if he will refrain himself from using slang language and curse words in his films, the 46-years-old actor revealed, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way).”

The Mirzapur’s sensation Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi became fans favorite nationwide shortly after the show started trending on the social platforms. Beside many other reasons such as plot of the series, depiction of main characters and humor, the lingo used in the show also played a vital role in making this play a huge success.

Despite of the fact that everyone liked Tripathi’s character in the crime-thriller, the actor aims to avoid swearing in his future projects.