Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan opens up on who he considers his biggest competition in Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan on who he considers his biggest competition in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan has recently confessed that he considers Alia Bhatt as his biggest competitor in the movie industry.



According to Pinkvilla, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 show along with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star and powerhouse Anil Kapoor.

During the show, Karan Johar asked about who he take it as his competitor from the B-Town, to which the actor revealed his competition has never been limited to “male actors” only.

“Presently”, Varun told Johar, “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt.”

The Dilwale actor asserted, “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes.”

Reflecting on the Brahamstra actress’ career graph and big openings at the box office, Varun said that he “seeks inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen in upcoming interesting movies like Bawaal and Bhediya.