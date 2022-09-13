Why Prince William, Kate are still sending George, Charlotte and Louis to school? Details inside

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been trying to maintain ‘normality’ in routine for their children after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
It has been recently revealed that the new Prince and Princess of Wales were very keen to maintain ‘a sense of normality’ for their children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4.
At their long 40-minute walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, William opened up to one well-wisher in the crowd about his family.
Elaine Gee, 58, a teacher from Wokingham, spoke to the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge about the difficulty in explaining the Queen's death to her primary school pupils.
William revealed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are still going to their new school despite the Queen's sudden death.
"I told him how I work at a school and how it's been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it's all changed and we are talking about this," Gee told PEOPLE.
"He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible," she added.
William, Kate had just moved from London to Windsor, with the children starting at Lambrook School shortly before Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral.
