'The Crown' reaches new heights after Queen Elizabeth's death

The Crown has become Netflix's most watched drama series after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Britian’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last in Balmoral on September 8 at the age of 96.

Amidst the heartbreaking news, the streaming giant’s series – based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, observed a spike in popularity all around the world.

The series also secured top trends on social media as it ranked number three in the UK charts and four in the United States.

The Crown also landed the number one spot on the Top 10 chart of television shows in Ukraine, reported FlixPatrol.

Meanwhile, the producers on Friday announced to pause the production of the series to mark the death of Her Majesty.

“Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral,” an insider told Variety.

Showrunner Peter Morgan also described the famed show as a “love letter to her.”