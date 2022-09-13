Kendall Jenner calls out the ‘false narrative’ that media has of her: ‘Unfair’

Kendall Jenner reacted to the “false and unfair" image that media has been perpetuating about her and her famous family in latest interview.

During an appearance on podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the supermodel talked about how “unfair” she finds the things that have been written about her or the Kardashian/Jenner clan so far.

"There's so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know the half of it,” The Kardashians star said.

"It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks,” she added.

“But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?” Jenner added. "Everything else is just noise."

Jenner went on to talk about how her mindset has changed ever since she started modeling and how her ambition has led her to feel exhausted.

"The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model," she recounted.

"I didn't stop until I was 24, then I was like okay I think I need to take it back a notch,” she added.

"There was a core 5 years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in."

However, after a certain point, the reality TV star realized that she needs to set some boundaries for herself.

"I just wasn't happy anymore so I had to set those boundaries for myself," she revealed. "I need to start saying 'no' when I can and start prioritizing me and my wellbeing."

Before concluding, Jenner added, "It has done wonders for me."