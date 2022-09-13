King Charles does not want Meghan Markle to discuss the Queen’s death on her podcast

File footage

Meghan Markle announced to delay the release of her podcast, Archetypes’ new episodes following the death of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth, Spotify confirmed.

However, the new British monarch, King Charles III has expressed his concerns that the Duchess of Sussex will discuss the death of the Queen on her Spotify podcast.

As per the latest reports, the next episode of Markle’s controversial Archetypes podcast is slated for Sept. 20, the day after the state funeral for the Queen at Westminster Abbey in Central London.

"King Charles III has been apprised about Meghan’s podcast, and the prospect of a new episode could be the first interview that any member of the royal family makes after Queen Elizabeth’s passing," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time. But make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem," the source continued. "The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex discussing anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion."

An insider further revealed that King Charles has reportedly asked Prince Harry to "convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all."

“The reigning monarch is said to be "very concerned" that Meghan "will not understand the gravity of the situation," said another source.

"King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking," said the insider. "He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan were welcomed back into the royal family on Saturday, joining the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton for a walkaround at Windsor Castle.