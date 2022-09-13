Prince Harry ‘insists’ on publishing bombshell memoir in November, ‘it is astonishing’

File footage

Prince Harry has been ‘insisting’ that his much-awaited memoir to be ‘published in November’, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

The bombshell memoir was ‘tentatively’ scheduled to hit shelves later this year, although some reports have disputed the timeline following the Queen’s death.

A royal biographer has claimed the Duke of Sussex is ‘insisting’ that his tell-all memoir be released in November despite the death of his beloved grandmother on September 8.

During his appearance on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, the British author said sources have told Harry is calling for the tell-all to be published later this year.

“I’m told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November, it’s astonishing,” he told the program.

“Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don’t publish it’s a breach of contract, that’s what I’m told. It’s extraordinary,” he added.

He further said, “On the other hand, it fits the bill because Harry and Meghan’s finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.”

“And also I think they’re convinced they’re in the right and they want to get their own back,” he added.

Last year, Harry announced that he was writing a tell-all book about his life. In a statement, the duke said he was excited to share an account of his life that’s “accurate and wholly truthful.”