Justin Bieber was first choice to play Elvis?

Director Sofia Coppola’s next film Priscilla, a biopic about the famous Presleys, is in the works. Following the announcement of the movie, speculations were that Justin Bieber was considered to play the role of the King of Rock and Roll.
The Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll shared that Justin Bieber was allegedly considered to play Elvis. According to Kroll’s post, however, the singer reportedly passed on the part. Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has since been cast, alongside The Craft: Legacy‘s Cailee Spaeny playing Priscilla Presley.
However, according to Billboard, a source revealed that the Peaches singer was never even considered for the role. “Jacob was her first choice,” the source revealed.
The biopic will tell the story of Priscilla Ann Presley, who married Elvis Presley. Coppola’s project follows this year’s Baz Luhrmann–directed Elvis biopic that featured Austin Butler in the titular role and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.
