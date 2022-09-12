Imran Khan recommends extension of army chief's term until formation of a new govt

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday recommended the extension of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa's, tenure.
The former premier’s comments came during an interview with a private channel in which he suggested that the appointment of the new army chief should be postponed until the new government is elected.
Khan added that a new government should elect the new head of the military. Following a change of stance, Khan also said that he was "now ready to talk with the government about snap polls."
“I am ready to discuss the election,” the PTI chief said.
Khan also said that he is not anti-American, clarifying his position following his meeting with a former US diplomat and CIA analyst Robin Raphael at Banigala during which the two discussed matters of mutual interest, mainly in the backdrop of Pakistan-US relations.
Commenting on the contempt of court case, Khan said that he would have apologised during his appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) if he was allowed to comment.
