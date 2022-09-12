Prince Andrew ‘acting more like son than royal’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

file footage

Prince Andrew will reportedly be playing a major role in his mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022, despite being cast out from the royal family after multiple scandals.



The disgraced Duke of York also stepped out today, September 12, 2022, to walk behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession from Holyroodhouse Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where he was notably seen not wearing his military uniform.

Commenting on Andrew’s involvement in the Queen’s funeral proceedings, royal author Phil Dampier said that while Andrew, known as the Queen’s favourite, could play a ‘prominent role’, his brother, the new monarch King Charles, won’t allow him back into the royal family.

“The big question is whether or not this will enable him to get back into royal life. I have my doubts; I think King Charles and the new Prince of Wales will want to keep him out of royal circles in terms of official engagements,” said Dampier.

He then added: “At the moment, he is acting more as a son rather than a royal.”

Prince Andrew has been under constant scrutiny for the past couple of years after his connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were revealed, and a civil lawsuit filed against him for sexual abuse.