Prince William's revealing message to Prince Harry before Windsor walkabout

Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion at Windsor was 'remarkably' the result of just a text message.

Royal sources revealed that the newly-appointed Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate Middleton on the walkabout through a mobile message.

As per reports, Harry didn’t waste much time in agreeing to the proposal time. “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland,” a source told Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it is said that William’s dramatic text is a public display of unity at the time of national mourning rather than an overnight reconciliation.

"These coming days are going to be extremely intense and getting through them without distraction can only be a good thing," said one royal source.

"The problem is that they have barely spoken for two years and there is both anger and grief about it all on both sides,” added another.