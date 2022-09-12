Jennifer Lawrence shares two cents on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’

Jennifer Lawrence recently discusses about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 while attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her upcoming movie Causeway.



In a recent interview with Variety, the Hunger Games star, who is also an ardent fan of RHOBH reality show, had mentioned that she loved the Bravo series.

Speaking about housewife Erika Jayne in this latest season, the Don’t Look Up actor said, “My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil.”

The actress believed that Jayne definitely needed a publicist for damage control.

“I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The American Hustle star also compared Jayne’s situation to that of Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY).

“Medley was seen drunk with lipstick smeared all over her face in an episode, and none of the fellow cast members or producers cleaned that up, instead letting her continue filming in that state,” she pointed out.

Therefore, Lawrence advised Jayne’s fellow cast members to help the housewife realise “how bad example she is setting to her fans”.

The Red Sparrow actress also expressed fondness for Kathy Hilton in the reality show while she quipped, “Love Kathy”.

Watch here:



