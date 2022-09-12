Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra earns INR 225 crore within three days

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt;s Brahmastra gets a positive response from the audience.

Brahmastra takes a solid start off, and earns INR 225 crore within three days at the global box office.

Ayan Mukerji, the director of the movie himself gave the box office updates on social media and further thanked the audience for loving and accepting Brahmastra with open hearts.

According to IndiaToday, he shared a video and wrote: “Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude-for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences-is the only reward we work for at the movies.”

“The Future of the Brahmastra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our audience, and this weekend we have received back from them light- for the years of work that went into this Venture!”

Mukerji further wrote: ”I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly-to watch a very new king of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality. “

“We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend another source of pride excitement and progress, for us! Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmastra’s Journey at the Cinemas and also for the love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us!”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also shared the same video with a caption: “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love.”



Brahmastra will have three sequels in total as revealed by Ayan Mukerji.