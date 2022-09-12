Oprah Winfrey reacts to Meghan Markle’s reunion with royals after Queen’s death

US TV host and actress Oprah Winfrey has reacted to her friend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reunion with the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death, saying it’s an opportunity for ‘peacemaking’.



Oprah expressed hope as she sat down with Jenn Lahmers at the Toronto Film Festival, where their documentary Sidney about acting legend Sidney Poitier, premiered.

Responding to Jenn’s question that is there a hope Queen’s passing would be way to unify the family, and maybe heal some wounds, Oprah said, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families.”

She continued, “You know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

The documentary about late Sidney Poitier is produced by Winfrey.

Oprah had also interviewed Meghan Markle in March last year.