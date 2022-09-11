 
Rihanna shows off her glittering diamond necklaces on a romantic date night with A$AP Rocky

The new mom appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties

By Web Desk
September 11, 2022

Rihanna turned heads with her glittering appearance with her beau A$AP Rocky while attending an event on Friday.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, looked stylish as she put on a chic display in a black corset and minidress while covered in glittering diamond necklaces and earrings.

Adding flair to her already eye-catching look, the Diamonds singer rocked a black handbag and see-through heels.

The new mom appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed some downtime from parenting duties.

Photo credits: DailyMail
In May, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy whose name they have yet to reveal.

A source informed People at the time that the two stars have been 'adjusting' to being a mother and father but 'are doing great.'

'Their baby boy is healthy, and Rihanna is just in awe of him,' the insider added, 'Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.'

Meanwhile, A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - has been embroiled in legal troubles that resulted from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.