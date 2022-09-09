Devastated Prince Harry joined by security to see beloved Queen: Photo

Prince Harry is seemingly holding back emotions ahead of meeting beloved grand mother for the last time.

The Duke of Sussex was the last royal to join his family at the Scotland castle, where the monarch passed away 'peacefully'.

Harry was spotted in a convoy of cars as he reached the venue. He came straight from London, unaccompanied by wife Meghan Markle.

Elder brother Prince William, father King Charles III and uncles Prince Andrew and Edward were already by the Queen's side by the time Harry arrived.



Harry and Meghan's Archewell website homepage later paid a tribute to Her Majesty.

"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022," read the note on website.