Friday September 09, 2022
News of Queen Elizabeth's death helps William and Kate hit new milestone

By Web Desk
September 09, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account on Thursday crossed 14 million followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had reached 13 million followers more than a year ago when their eldest son Prince George turned eight.

The royal couple seemed to be stuck at 13.9 million followers for the last few months.

As soon as the couple shared the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, their account reached 14 million followers.

