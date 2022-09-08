Jennifer Lawrence reveals she suffered two miscarriages before her son’s birth

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she once wanted to abort her pregnancy while talking about Roe vs Wade reversal.

The Hunger Games star disclosed during an interview with Vogue that she had two miscarriages before she gave birth to her son.

The actor said that she first got pregnant in her early twenties and later while shooting for her Netflix movie Don't Look Up which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” Lawrence said of the mishap during her first pregnancy to the publication.

Lawrence went on to say that she underwent a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage by getting tissues removed from her uterus.

The new mother also weighed in on the abortion law reversal, “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant.”

“Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy,” she added.

Lawrence continued: “But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

The Oscar winner welcomed her son with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year and finally revealed his name to be Cy after the American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of her beau’s favorite artists.