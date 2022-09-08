Prince William ‘waiting’ on ‘jaw-dropping’ public apology from Prince Harry: Insider

A well-placed insider close to Prince William and Prince Harry has just shed some light on the ongoing dynamic between the brothers.

The revelations have been made by royal commentator and author Omid Scobie.

He weighed in on everything in one of his new articles, and it cited a family friend of both royals, per Express UK.

According to the source in question, “People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement.”

Even as of now, Prince William is still reportedly ‘lying in wait’ for Prince Harry’s olive branch apology, which he ‘demands’ comes, straight from Prince Harry.

This is in reference to the decision to leak all private family matters, conversations, plans and secrets to the press.