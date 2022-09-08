Bethenny Frankel takes a brutal dig at Meghan Markle in new TikTok video

File footage

Bethenny Frankel has taken a brutal dig at the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in her latest TikTok video.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 51, took to the social media app and shared her opinions on the recent media appearances of the Duchess.

She dubbed Markle as a “terrible businessperson" and said that she has “messed up” her life after stepping down as the senior member of the royal family.

“Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS & play chess not checkers,” wrote Frankel in the caption of her unfiltered video on Tuesday, which has received more than 750,000 views.

In the clip, the entrepreneur said, “She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country."

Frankel further said that even though Markle had gotten herself out of a "terrible situation" in the UK she is now "messing it up."

"I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me saying that they agree with me secretly," she continued.

She also described the duchess as “a polarizing person,” and “not a good business strategist” in the clip.

Markle, on the other hand, is currently touring the UK with her husband Prince Harry, where they will be attending several charity events.