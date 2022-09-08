Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘UK windful’ to stay on top of payments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly grown desperate to have the Queen’s brand ‘rub off on them’ in a bid to ‘sponge off more content’.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued this shocking claim, in her interview with the Daily Star.

The host for the ToDiForDaily podcast host began by telling the publication, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about.”



She even went on to add, “I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

The commentator and TV presenter also alleged that the ‘only reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even made the visit over to the UK is because, they “need content.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding she also added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetise their brand.”