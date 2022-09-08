Kim Kardashian shows excitement for ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s new venture

File footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their romantic relationship on a good note as the SKIMS founder showers well wished for the comedian in her latest interview.

In conversation with the Interview, The Kardashians alum, 41, opened up about her life, upcoming projects and also spoke about the Saturday Night Live star for the first time since their split back in August.

Expressing well wishes for her ex, Kardashian described Davidson a "cutie" and “such a good person.” She noted, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Davidson decided to end their relationship due to long distance and their demanding schedules. Sources close to the former couple said that they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but that the long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.



