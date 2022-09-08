Ashiqui 3: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor eyed for female lead?

Ashiqui 3, Are Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor under consideration for female lead?

Anurag Basu's upoming movie Ashiqui 3 was announced this week.

While it is revealed that Kartik Aryan is all set to play the protagonist in the romantic drama, rumours around the female lead are making rounds on the internet.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie are on the hunt for female lead for top names of B-Town.



While speaking to Pinkvilla a source close to the team revealed, “As we speak, the team is in the process of locking the cast and also giving those final touches to the script. Music seating has also begun, as the idea is to create an album that’s remembered for ages to come by. Buzz is, the team is considering three names at the moment – Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s one of these three actresses who will be the Aashiqui leading lady with Kartik Aaryan,”

For those unversed, the movie is the third instalment of the Ashiqui franchise. The project is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and directed by Anurag Basu.