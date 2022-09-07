Meghan and Harry win hearts as they mingle with crowed in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thrilled fans with their sweet gestures in Germany on a walkabout before taking a cruise along the River Rhine on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the security protocol and mingled with an eager crowd outside Dusseldorf Town Hall as they marked the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games, which is heading to the city.

The Sussexes shook hands and chatted with fans, who were crying of "Harry, Harry".

The Duchess also posed for selfies with members of the public who stood in the sun to catch a glimpse of Lilibet and Archie's parents on their short visit to Dusseldorf.

Meghan looked stunning as she rocked a halter-neck knitted vest by LA-based designer Anine Bing with beige wide-legged belted trousers.

Harry and Meghan's outing comes after they made their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.