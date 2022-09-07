Kim Kardashian reveals how she gained ‘respect’ in ‘high society’

Kim Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye West helped her gain “respect” in the “high society” while also dishing on her own talents which played a significant role in changing people's perspective of her.

In her recent conversation for Interview’s cover story, the reality TV star was asked about the time she knew she had "really arrived in high society."

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people,” The Kardashians star responded. "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."

However, she does not give the whole credit to her ex for it as she added, "I've also seen a (expletive) more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want.”

“And becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that," Kim continued. "There's levels to it."

Kim, who parted ways with Ye following their seven years of marriage in 2021, further talked about how people still question why’s she famous while accusing her of having no talent.

"Yeah, people used to say that," the Skims founder recollected while adding, "and I'm like, 'Do I need to be a (expletive) circus animal?'"

She continued: "I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?' and I'm like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we're not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn't mean that the fame didn't come from that.”



“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What's your talent?' And I'm like, 'Didn't know I needed one.'"

"I mean, I can give you a million (expletive) talents," she said. "I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest (expletive) on the planet.

“But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

“I wouldn't say that's a talent. I think it's a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don't know,” Kim concluded.