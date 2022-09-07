‘Shy’ Meghan Markle weighs in on childhood as ‘loner’

Meghan Markle tugs at some heartstrings with her most recent admissions about her childhood as a ‘loner’.
The Duchess broke silence on the matter during her interview with Mindy Kailing, in her Archetypes podcast called The Stigma of The Singleton.
She started off by telling the actor, “I never had anyone to sit with at lunch.”
“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in.”
“I was like 'OK, then I'll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this, and French Club’.”
“And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”
During the course of her interview, she also referenced her ‘utter loneliness’ and claimed, “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid...I read a lot of Archie comic books, ironically.”
“My son is not named after Archie comic books—but I loved them. I collected them.”
Britney Spears and Elton John's collaboration 'Hold Me Closer' marks 'Toxic' singer's first song after conservatorship...
The Queen is not a fan of carbohydrates
Elon Musk doesn't have any nice things to say about Jeff Bezos' 'LOTR: Rings of Power'
Neil Gaiman said, “Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for...
Whoopi Goldberg decries racism criticism of House of the Dragon and LOTR series over black actors cast
Katie Price says she 'knocked herself out and had black eyes' in failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her...