Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rewrites ICC T20I history

ISLAMABAD: Although Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Rizwan dethroned his captain Babar Azam to become the top batter, the latter has made a new world record for staying at the top of the ICC T20 rankings for more than 1,050 days.
Babar Azam was dethroned as the top batter today when the ICC issued its latest T20I rankings, where his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had jumped to the number one spot.
The flamboyant 27-year-old batter held the position for 1,082 days, while he has held the top spot for a total of 1,155 days in his career (as of 7 September).
Rizwan, the wicket-keeper-batter, has gained 815 points, up 19 points, after his undeterred performance in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit the fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.
