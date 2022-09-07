Kate Middleton breaks a royal rule to please Charlotte

Prince William wife Kate Middleton, who has to follow many bizarre rules as a royal, broke one to please her daughter Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge is much-adored member of the royal family and for rarely putting a foot wrong, but her motherhood forced her to break no carbohydrates rule for her sweet daughter.

Members of the Royal Family, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, are not allowed to eat potatoes.

Mr McGrady worked at Buckingham Palace as a royal chef from 1982 to 1993, and he told The Telegraph: “No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner.”



The Queen is not a fan of carbohydrates, so they are never present at the dinner table for any members of the Royal Family, which would include the Duchess, according to the royal chef.

Despite this, Kate has broken this rule occasionally, admitting that she made homemade pasta to celebrate Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday in 2020.