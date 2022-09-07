 
Elon Musk hits out at 'LOTR: Rings of Power' amid feud with Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk doesn't have any nice things to say about Jeff Bezos' 'LOTR: Rings of Power'

By Web Desk
September 07, 2022
Elon Musk doesn't have any nice things to say about Jeff Bezos' 'LOTR: Rings of Power'

Elon Musk  slammed  Jeff-Bezos' billion-dollar project Lord Of The Rings: Rings of Power  by tweeting that the late author J.R.R. Tolkien is “turning in his grave.”

Explaining his reasons  on why he   lambasted the film, despite being a hardcore Tolkien fan, the Tesla CEO tweeted that “almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both,” adding that “only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

The billionaire  entrepreneur  also added, "Those who claim any criticism of Rings of Power means you're racist are outing themselves as closet racists."

Interestingly, Musk and Bezos are at  odds with each other  for quite sometime in the domains of space race and  e-commerce. 

In 2019, Musk had a go at Bezos by calling him a 'copycat' on Twitter for launching a series of satellites  shortly after the launch of Space X's Starlink.

Meanwhile, Amazon's LOTR: Rings of Power  drew 25 million viewers on its premier  breaking record of the streaming service. 