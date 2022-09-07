Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal was never on her radar

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot back in December 2021. While their wedding was a dreamy affair and the duo looked so much in love, Kat revealed that she didn’t know she would end up with beau Vicky.

In a promo video shared by Karan Johar for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, the actor spills the beans on her love life.

In the show, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.”

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actor further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

The also added that director Zoya Akhtar was the first person she confessed about falling in love with now-husband Vicky Kaushal.

In the episode that will air on Thursday, September 8th, Kat would be would be featured alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.