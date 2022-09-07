Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie for blocking every 'dime' from French winery

Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie for holding every 'dime' in French winery

Angelina Jolie has sued ex-husband Brad Pitt for $250 million dollar over their joint stakes in a French winery.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the actress reveals how they couple bought the 1300-acre property in South of France and multiplied investments to grow their business.

Jolie claims Pitt launched a campaign to “seize control” of the property “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime.”

Pitt also made the mother-of-seven sign a “hush-clause” to keep her from spilling details of their marriage fall out.

Ever since the divorce, Pitt and his partners have “squandered tens of millions of Chateau Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification”

Jolie adds that Pitt also “caused Chateau Miraval to spend [several million dollars] on reconstructing stone walls using stone masons from Croatia.

“These funds were spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” it says.