John Legend accuses Kanye West of 'consuming his life' with politics

John Legend is hoping he can restore his friendship with Kanye West.

The All of Me hitmaker reveals his relationship with Ye came to a tumultuous end when he refused to support the Donda rapper on his Presidential bid against Joe Biden.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Legend said: "What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn't support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship."

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn't support him and I supported Joe Biden. It's up to him whether he can get past that."

Legend said that although he doesn't think political views "should be everything in your relationship," he does "believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships."

"I don't want to live a life that's so consumed by politics that it's the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can't. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters," said the EGOT winner.