Justin Bieber calls off Justice Tour again

Justin Bieber shared on Tuesday, September 6th, that he would be postponing his concert once again given his health concerns.



The Lonely singer shared that as a result of his illness, he would not be able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

While the singer performed a show in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 4th, the singer admitted that he “couldn’t keep up with the physical demands of performing”.

Earlier this year, Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition. He shared a video showing how the virus had paralysed half of his face.

After the Rock In Rio concert, the Grammy winner had consulted with his doctors and feels that he needs to make his health a priority for the time-being.







