Who would be Kim Kardashian's next 'pawn' after Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian, who broke off her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together, has left fans guessing about her next partner.



Kanye West, who shares four children with the reality star, recently claimed that his estranged wife used the SNL comedian as pawn.

The 41-year-old star's fans have been keeping an eye out for the man who could be the Kardashian's new 'pawn', and rumours have been spreading over the last few days.

Just a few weeks ago it was discovered that Kim Kardashian was looking for a man who was older than her ex-boyfriend Davidson, but now the model has added one more requirement to the list for her perfect man.

Kim's fans and some media persons are speculating that she has set her sights on entrepreneur Elon Musk as her new partner.

Musk, who reportedly dated Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018, has never shown his interest in the Kardashians star.

The world's riches man Elon Musk would not ben an easy prey for any girl, including Kim Kardashian, who's finding a perfect man for her future journey.