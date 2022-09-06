Meghan Markle reveals she planned her perfect wedding when she was 14

Spotify on Tuesday released the third episode of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes with US actress Mindy Kaling as her guest.



The new episode was released amid Meghan’s visit to UK with her husband Prince Harry.

In the latest episode, Meghan Markle speaks with Mindy about ‘stigmas’ of life as a single woman.

The audio streaming giant, in the description of the podcast’s third episode, writes: “Meghan speaks candidly with Mindy Kaling who opens up in an unprecedented conversation about the joys, challenges, and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman – plus her decision to start a family on her own.”

This episode also features New York Magazine writer Rebecca Traister, who unpacks the many archetypes that have followed single women for generations.

Speaking on the podcast, the Duchess said, 'When I was 14, I planned my wedding. Not my actual wedding, that would have been a bit harder to imagine.

'This wedding was an assignment for my Religion two class in Catholic school.'