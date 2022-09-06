Meghan Markle doesn’t want people to say Prince Harry ‘chose her’

file footage





Meghan Markle admitted in her Spotify podcast’s latest episode that she doesn’t appreciate people saying that she got ‘lucky’ that Prince Harry ‘chose her’ for marriage, reported The Independent.

Speaking about getting to marry the Duke of Sussex on the third episode of her podcast Archetypes with guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan shared that she ‘chose him (Prince Harry) too’.

The comment came after Mindy shared how she would ‘value her worth’ on men’s interest in her when she was younger.

Adding to the discussion, Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged, everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky he chose you!’”

“And when you have to hear it a million times over, you’re sort of like, ‘Well, I chose him too,’” she added.

Meghan further shared: “But thankfully I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘They’ve got it all wrong, I’m the lucky one because you chose me.’”