GoodBye subtlety challenges tradition versus modern logic over ‘family tragedy’: Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye’s trailer has finally been released on Tuesday morning.



Considering the trailer, the movie has all the right elements of laughter, emotions, grief and family bond that will leave you shedding a tear or two.



Based on the theme of “family tuning”, the nearly three-minute trailer begins with Rashmika’s character stepping out from her parents’ (played by Big B and Neena Gupta) house to live an independent life.

Later, the daughter gets to know about her mum’s death via a doorbell. After reaching home, the viewers will see the constant tussle between father’s tradition and daughter’s logic over Neena character’s cremation.

The movie’s trailer also showcases the emotional and bittersweet reunion of the siblings and loved ones in the times of tragedy.

Ektaa Kapoor, the head of Balaji Motion Pictures and producer of this movie, shared the trailer on Instagram.

“Family bonding toh suna hoga, but family tuning pehli baar dekhoge! “With a string of drama, laughter, dher sara emotion aur bohot sara pyaar, presenting the #GoodbyeTrailer out now!” she wrote in a caption.

The movie also features Sunil Grover, Pallavi Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Elli Avram in pivotal roles, while it’s directed by Vikas Behl, who is known for his hit movies Queen and Super 30.



Speaking of background music, it resonates with the movie’s plot and also here to tug at your heartstrings. With this movie, Rashmika has also marked her Bollywood debut and she looks promising.

Meanwhile, GoodBye is all set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on October 7.