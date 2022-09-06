Amber Heard cries like Meghan Markle, internet compares 'two peas in a pod'

Amber Heard and Meghan Markle have been compared in a viral photo on Twitter.

The Aquaman star, who became an internet hot topic amid her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, is accused of acting like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Suusex.

Turning to his Twitter last month, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas shared a photo of Meghan from her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and compared it with Amber's crying photo in the court.

"Memories (...) light the corners of my mind," he quipped while taking a swipe at both the women.

Responding to his tweet, netizens were quick to agree the similarities between the two women.

"Wouldn’t surprise me if Harry is an abuse victim tbh," wrote one.

"They are both a mess," another added.

A third suggested: "They both must have the same acting teacher"

"2 peas in a pod. Did you catch the psychologist's comment about "Princess or Victim mode" at the Depp trial?" chimed another while one wrote: "Two of a kind."