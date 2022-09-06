US delegation meets Gen Bajwa, extends Washington’s support for flood victims

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role global partners can play in the rehabilitation of flood victims when a three-member Congressional delegation of the United States (US) called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief thanked the US for its support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners is vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The delegation comprising Sheila Jackson Lee, Thomas Suozzi and Alexander Green expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and extended condolence to the families of the victims, the ISPR statement said.

They offered the United States' support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need, read the statement.

During the meeting, matters of matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were also discussed, said the ISPR.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at different levels.