IHC rejects contempt plea against PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad High Court building. IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry over his alleged anti-judiciary remarks.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar disposed of the plea, declaring it inadmissible.

During the course of the proceedings, Advocate Saleemullah Khan, the petitioner, personally appeared before the court.

“Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan can’t be given punishment in a contempt of court case as he is a popular leader,” the petitioner apprised the court, adding that his statement was not against any certain judge but the entire judiciary.

He pleaded with the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against Chaudhry.

At this, the court inquired what kind of contempt of court action can be taken against Fawad.

Responding to the query, the lawyer said that criminal contempt action should be taken.

However, Justice Sattar remarked that the case the lawyer is referring to is already under trial by a larger bench.

"Political statements don't constitute contempt of court. The court will have nothing else to do if it keeps taking action on such statements," the judge said.

The court disposed of the case, declaring it inadmissible.