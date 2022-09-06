Julia Roberts dishes on the challenges she faced while filming ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Julia Roberts got candid about filming her latest movie Ticket to Paradise following a four-year break that too away from her family.
In an interview with The New York Times alongside her co-star in the romantic comedy George Clooney, the Pretty Woman star opened up about her comeback to acting.
"I just take it all as it comes," Roberts told the outlet. "I try to be super present and not plan, and I don't have any upcoming acting jobs. Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom."
"Being in Australia [to film] was really challenging because of all the Covid regulations, and I think it's a real testament to friendship and to the creative environment we were in that it wasn't even harder, because I'm not built to be one person anymore. It's just not in my cellular data," she added.
Roberts, who shares three teenage kids, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, with husband Danny Moder, said that it’s the “longest” time she spent away from her family.
While gushing over Clooney, his wife Amal and kids Alexander and Ella, Roberts said, "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family.”
"I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25," Roberts revealed.
