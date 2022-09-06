Priyanka Chopra adorably holds her daughter Malti Marie in rare photo

Priyanka Chopra has recently been sharing glimpse of her adorable daughter with her followers and fans on social media.



Speaking of which, the Quantico star took to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning and dropped a photo of her and Malti, enjoying their happy time together.

In the photo, the Baywatch actress could be seen sitting on a couch and playing with her daughter. She was seen laughing as the 40-year-old lifted her daughter in the air.

Priyanka made it sure to cover Malti’s face with a white heart emoticon.

Sharing the image, the Bajirao Mastani star captioned it as, “My whole” along with a heart-shaped emoji.

Last month, the former Miss World gave an inside peek to her weekend with her daughters as she posted a video of her dancing on the Bollywood movie Delhi 6’s track Susraal Genda Phool (In-laws’ marigold flower). The actress wrote, “Saturday mornings be like,” in the caption.

Besides, spending time with Malti, Priyanka, on the work front, has interesting movies in the pipeline – Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me and Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa.

