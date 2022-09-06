Britney Spears ex K-Fed reveals the real reason behind his recent explosive interviews

File Footage

Britney Spears former husband Kevin Federline reveals the real reason he and his son Jayden James Federline decided to give tell-all interviews.

The singer and former backup dancer said that he wanted to “set the record straight” which is why he broke his silence.

“I spent the better part of my adult life turning the other cheek in response to attacks on me,” he said during his 60 Minutes Australia interview.

“When our children are attacked, I found the need to set the record straight to be overwhelming,” added Federline, who shares two sons, Jayden and Sean, with the Hold Me Closer hit-maker.

“I want my sons to have the closest to a normal life that they can possibly have. It will make them better people.”

K-Fed further shared that he is positive his boys can still have a “normal life” while adding, “They see me so they know if they really want to get away, they know how to get away.”



