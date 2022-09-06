Justin Bieber shares sweet moment with wife Hailey Bieber at Rock In Rio

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrived in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The singer was the main headlining slot at day three of the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

While there were rumours were buzzing that Bieber would would cancel his main headlining slot, fans were delighted to see the Peaches singer.



And while Bieber began the show in a white T-shirt with black and white baggy pants, after a while he went shirtless, much to the delight of his young fans.

The show kicked off with an opening video complete with a digital version of Bieber seemingly in space, and then flying into the air, through fields, where he would befriend a butterfly. As the clip continued with its trippy feel, the Confident singer offered deep commentary where he talked about “how life is complicated, scary and difficult”, all while adding how it’s also “wonderful, exciting and breathtaking”.

During his event, he also made sure to send a meaningful message to his fans.







