Meghan Markle urges young girls to recognise their power

Meghan Markle gave hope to young girls for their promising future in her keynote speech at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered her speech to the 2,000 young delegates, saying: 'I want to make that point because often times I speak to young girls about the years ahead. About what you will do, about what you will have to adopt to fix from previous generations and also what legacy you will leave.

'Too often in that, we neglect the point - you are doing it now. You, here, in this present moment, this is where it is all beginning. They saw in me just as I see in you, the present and the future.

'You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now, in this very moment. And for that I am so grateful to be in your company today.'

Former Suits star Meghan's speech on gender equality will be her first in-person address in the UK since quitting as a senior working royal amid the Megxit crisis more than two years ago.



Meghan is a counsellor for the organisation, and the summit brings together more than 2,000 young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Meghan also said that young people hold power in their hands: 'My husband has long advocated for important and necessary impact in the world, focusing a huge part of his life's work on the youth.'

She explained in her speech: 'So for both of us, bearing witness to the power you hold in your hands and the unbridled enthusiasm and energy that you have to see things come to fruition — it is just an absolute privilege.'