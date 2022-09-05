Pakistan's teenage climber eyes on breaking Indian climber's record

Alpinist Eisha Sajid (Centre). — Photo by author/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 16-year-old emerging alpinist Eisha Sajid has set her eyes on becoming the youngest climber to summit 8163m tall Mt. Manaslu in Nepal.

Eisha has already reached Nepal for her mission and is expected to complete the expedition by end of this month.

If successful, she will break the record of Indian Arjun Vajpai who climbed Manaslu at the age of 18 in 2011.

Eisha will also become the youngest Pakistani to climb any 8-thousander in the world surpassing Shehroze Kashif who had reached the top of the Broad Peak at the age of 17.



She will celebrate her 17th birthday on November 30.

Daughter of an army officer, Eisha had targeted to summit the broad peak in July but had to abort her expedition due to bad weather and rock fall.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told The News that Eisha will be heading to Manaslu summit under the guidance of world record-holder Nirmal Purja of Nepal.