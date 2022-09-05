Olivia Wilde heaps praises on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star Florence Pugh: ‘She's amazing’

Olivia Wilde is showering praise on Don’t Worry Darling star, Florence Pugh.

On Monday, the director/actress, 38, avoided a question about Shia LaBeouf and was asked to "clear the air" about a rumored feud with Florence at the Venice Film Festival's press conference.

While speaking to journalists about her new thriller at a panel alongside cast members Chris Pine, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan one reporter complimented the performances and said it was a "shame" Pugh, 26, was absent, they asked: "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so why? Because it's something that people are discussing."

Pugh is currently filming Dune: Part Two and is flying into Venice from the set and doesn't land until after the press conference, which had always been the plan, sources told PEOPLE Sunday. She is expected to attend the film's premiere and red carpet later on Monday.

Wilde responded, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she continued. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

The next question was shut down by moderator Giulia D'Agnolo Vallan after a journalist asked about "the noise" surrounding the film, particularly about LaBeouf's exit from the project. "I think this question has been answered when she talked about the internet," said Vallan, moving on to the next question.



