Prince Harry ‘growing fearful’ of Royal Family as memoir release looms closer

With the looming release date for Prince Harry’s memoir, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly growing ‘fearful’.
This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Angela Levin, in her interview with GB News host Esther McVey and Philip Davis.
Ms Levin started off by admitting, “I think he’s [Harry] very worried.”
“If it does come out and it slags off his parents, slags off the Queen, slags off the Royal Family, again, then I think he’s going to be in trouble.”
“We’ve now all heard more than enough about what a terrible time he’s had which is not always true,” the expert later added.
“But if he doesn’t write it then Meghan will be furious because she’s been helping him to write it.”
