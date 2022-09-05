Meghan Markle’s ‘delusions’ causing Palace aides to ‘retaliate’ in UK visit: ‘Furious!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being attacked by ‘disgruntled’ Palace aides that ‘don’t want her’ in the UK.

This revelation has been made by a ‘disgruntled’ Palace insider, in their interview with The Sunday Times.

They started off by telling the outlet, “Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent.”

“Pursue their philanthropic endeavors and be happy - and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do.”

“But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.”