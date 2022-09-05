Meghan Markle put on blast for allegations of racism: ‘Who’s next?

Meghan Markle has come under fire for the alleged conversation she had with the Lion King actor in London about her marriage to Prince Harry and its inference to Nelson Mandela.

This revelation has been made public by an insider that is close to the Firm.

They began by telling The Sunday Times, “The whole thing” with Meghan’s comments regarding Nelson Mandela “is just staggering.”



Especially since the source fears, “Who's next, Gandhi? There are simply no words for the delusion and tragedy of it all.”

“Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavors and be happy - and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do. But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.”

Before concluding the source issued a dire warning regarding the Queen and admitted that she is now ‘less than interested’ in being “on tenterhooks” and constantly lying in wait for the “next nuclear bomb.”